Denmark to deliver more weapons to Ukraine, Danish PM says during Kyiv visit

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 21-04-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 14:39 IST
Mette Frederiksen Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Denmark

Denmark has pledged to deliver more weapons to Ukraine, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told broadcaster TV2 during a visit to Kyiv on Thursday with her Spanish counterpart.

Frederiksen did not give any further detail about the weapon supply.

