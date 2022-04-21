Denmark to deliver more weapons to Ukraine, Danish PM says during Kyiv visit
Denmark has pledged to deliver more weapons to Ukraine, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told broadcaster TV2 during a visit to Kyiv on Thursday with her Spanish counterpart.
Frederiksen did not give any further detail about the weapon supply.
