Hitachi Energy bags Rs 160 cr order

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 14:42 IST
Hitachi Energy has bagged a Rs 160 crore order from MP Power Transmission Package-II to modernize the Madhya Pradesh power grid.

MP Power Transmission Package-II Ltd is a project-specific business to strengthen the transmission system in rural areas of Madhya Pradesh to increase capacity and improve reliability of the power infrastructure in the region, a company statement said.

The order was booked in March quarter.

The order for nine grid connections will strengthen a power transmission network spanning more than 1,000 kilometers of overhead lines across nine rural districts of Madhya Pradesh, it stated.

The state has increased its momentum to reach a target of 12 GW of renewable energy generation capacity by 2025 – through utility-scale solar, wind and hybrid installations as well as rooftop solar.

“As more people get connected to the grid, electricity will form the backbone of the entire energy system, driven by a higher share of renewable energy,” said N Venu, Managing Director and CEO, Hitachi Energy India.

Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all.

In India, Hitachi Energy operates under legal entity name Hitachi Energy India Ltd (formerly known as ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd).

