Rajnath to inaugurate DefConnect 2.0 on Friday

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday will inaugurate DefConnect 2.0, a one-day event to bring together start-ups, big companies and armed forces personnel to boost indigenous innovation in defence sector, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

The event is being organised by Innovations for Defence Excellence-Defence Innovation Organisation (iDEX-DIO), which works under the defence ministry.

''The DefConnect will provide a unique opportunity for innovators associated with iDEX-DIO to showcase their capabilities, products and state-of-the-art-technologies to the target audience of the industry leaders,'' a ministry statement said. The start-ups get to leverage this opportunity to generate investments and leads for future operations, it added. The event will attract a large number of innovators and investors from India's leading industries in the defence sector, the ministry said. It will include sessions with stalwarts of the industry, various announcements and static exhibitions of an array of start-ups supported by iDEX-DIO, it said.

''The event will bring together start-ups, corporates and military representatives to ascertain the indigenous innovations leading us into a bright future,'' it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)