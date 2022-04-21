Google, nurture.farm collaborate to provide tech-led agri solutions

Agri-tech platform nurture.farm on Thursday said it has entered into a research collaboration with Google to identify scalable and cost-effective solutions for soil quality measurement across farmland in India. The collaboration aims to enable farmers with informed decisions, which improve their yield and profitability across seasons, nurture.farm said in a statement. The two companies have outlined multiple areas for research collaboration that will enable and accelerate the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices across the country, it added.

''Our objective is to bring advanced and innovative technology-led solutions to ease the decision-making process and improve outcomes for farmers, with a focus on smallholder farmers of India. With this collaboration with Google, we are working together to develop a scalable, real-time and cost-effective method to measure soil quality,'' nurture.farm Chief Technology Officer Pranav Tiwari said. Once developed, nurture.farm will be able to provide actionable insights and advice to farmers and help them optimise their choices of crops, seeds, and nutrients, he said.

''We look forward to our collaboration with nurture.farm, utilising Google's suite of AI and imaging technologies, Cloud, and advanced geo-spatial analysis and machine learning expertise to help unearth long-term solutions for sustainable agriculture,'' Google Research Director Manish Gupta said.

