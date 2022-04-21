Left Menu

Google, nurture.farm collaborate to provide tech-led agri solutions

Agri-tech platform nurture.farm on Thursday said it has entered into a research collaboration with Google to identify scalable and cost-effective solutions for soil quality measurement across farmland in India. With this collaboration with Google, we are working together to develop a scalable, real-time and cost-effective method to measure soil quality, nurture.farm Chief Technology Officer Pranav Tiwari said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 17:54 IST
Google, nurture.farm collaborate to provide tech-led agri solutions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Agri-tech platform nurture.farm on Thursday said it has entered into a research collaboration with Google to identify scalable and cost-effective solutions for soil quality measurement across farmland in India. The collaboration aims to enable farmers with informed decisions, which improve their yield and profitability across seasons, nurture.farm said in a statement. The two companies have outlined multiple areas for research collaboration that will enable and accelerate the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices across the country, it added.

''Our objective is to bring advanced and innovative technology-led solutions to ease the decision-making process and improve outcomes for farmers, with a focus on smallholder farmers of India. With this collaboration with Google, we are working together to develop a scalable, real-time and cost-effective method to measure soil quality,'' nurture.farm Chief Technology Officer Pranav Tiwari said. Once developed, nurture.farm will be able to provide actionable insights and advice to farmers and help them optimise their choices of crops, seeds, and nutrients, he said.

''We look forward to our collaboration with nurture.farm, utilising Google's suite of AI and imaging technologies, Cloud, and advanced geo-spatial analysis and machine learning expertise to help unearth long-term solutions for sustainable agriculture,'' Google Research Director Manish Gupta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
4
NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022