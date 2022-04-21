Left Menu

Punjab Education Minister visits govt school in Garhshanker; seeks students' suggestions on educational reforms

The Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Thursday visited the Government Senior Secondary School in Garhshanker and sought suggestions from the students to carry out reforms in the educational area.

ANI | Hoshiarpur (Punjab) | Updated: 21-04-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 21:34 IST
Visual of Punjab Education Minister visit to Punjab Govt School (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Thursday visited the Government Senior Secondary School in Garhshanker and sought suggestions from the students to carry out reforms in the educational area. The Education Minister interacted with both the teachers and the students, said a press release.

On the occasion, the Minister said, "the Education department is the top focus area for the State Government and feedback at the ground level is being ascertained to carry out reforms. He also invited suggestions from the students," added the press release. Listening to the problems being faced by the teachers, he added that the educational sphere is connected with the future of the country and is being transformed.

The Education Minister also took a round of the school complex and visited the classrooms, computer labs as well as sports grounds. He also talked with the students about their academics. The Minister also celebrated his birthday with the school children.

The minister was accompanied by local MLA Jai Krishan Rodi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

