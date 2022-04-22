Left Menu

Germany to provide 37 mln euros for Ukraine reconstruction - paper

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-04-2022 06:37 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 06:37 IST
Germany will provide a further 37 million euros ($40.12 million)to Ukraine for reconstruction as a result of the war, Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper reported on Friday, citing development ministry sources.

Some 22.5 million euros would go into the reconstruction of Ukraine's power grid and additional 14.4 million euros would be earmarked to rebuild apartments attacked by Russian forces and for medical equipment, the newspaper reported.

"My ministry has reallocated funds for this via an emergency programme," Development Minister Svenja Schulze was quoted by the paper as saying. ($1 = 0.9222 euros)

