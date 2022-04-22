Left Menu

Centre appoints C Muhammed Faizi as member of Haj Committee of India for three years

The Central government has appointed C Muhammed Faizi as a member of the Haj Committee of India for a period up to March 31, 2025.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2022 08:45 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 08:45 IST
Centre appoints C Muhammed Faizi as member of Haj Committee of India for three years
C Muhammed Faizi appointed as a member of the Haj Committee of India (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central government has appointed C Muhammed Faizi as a member of the Haj Committee of India for a period up to March 31, 2025. The move was taken by exercising the power of the Haj Committee Act, 2002. Faizi's new role will be counted with effect from April 21.

Ministry of Minority Affairs, in a gazette notification, mentions the appointment of Faizi as a member of the Haj Committee of India "under sub-section (11), of Section 4 of Haj Committee Act, 2002". "In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3, 4, 5 and 6 read with Section 15 (1) of the Haj Committee Act, 2002(35 of 2002), the Central Government, hereby appoints C Muhammed Faizi as a member of Haj Committee of India under sub-section (11), of Section 4 of the said Act, for a period up to 31st March 2025 with effect from the date of publication of the notification in the Official Gazette...," reads the notification.

Ministry of Minority Affairs is the nodal ministry to conduct the Haj pilgrimage in India. Haj pilgrimage for the Indian pilgrims is conducted either through the Haj Committee of India (HCoI), which is a statutory organization under the administrative control of the Ministry of Minority Affairs or through the Haj Group Organisers (HGOs) dully approved by Ministry. Haj Committee of India is a statutory body under the Ministry of Minority Affairs. It is set up under the provisions of the Haj Committee Act, 2002. It is a body corporate having perpetual succession. It has the responsibility of making arrangements for the pilgrimage of Muslims for Haj, and for matters connected therewith. Every year, it invites applications from the intending pilgrims for Haj, makes the selection of the pilgrims, and makes arrangements for their accommodation, transportation and welfare in Saudi Arabia in close coordination with the Consulate General of India in Jeddah and the Ministry of Civil Aviation under the overall supervision of Ministry of Minority Affairs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
2
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
3
Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hunt for "dark matter"; Omicron BA.2 overall makes up more than 90% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022