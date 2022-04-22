Left Menu

300-year-old Shiva temple razed in Rajasthan's Alwar

A 300-year-old Shiva temple was demolished using bulldozers in Sarai Mohalla, Alwar district.

ANI | Alwar (Rajasthan) | Updated: 22-04-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 17:14 IST
Visual of bull dozer razing the temple (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A 300-year-old Shiva temple was demolished using bulldozers in Sarai Mohalla, Alwar district. A complaint has been registered at Rajgarh Police Station in connection with the matter.

I am sorry to say, it has become a fashion; issues are made in the name of temples now. We respect temples, we are more religious than people from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)... We don't use religion for vote bank," said Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi. "I have constituted a 5-member committee for the factual investigation of the Rajgarh (Alwar) temple case. This committee will go to the spot, prepare a factual report and submit the report to me," said BJP Rajasthan president Dr Satish Poonia.

Sharing a video of the incident on Twitter, BJP leader Amit Malviya launched a blistering attack on Congress. He said, "Shedding tears on Karauli and Jahangirpuri and hurting the faith of Hindus -- this is the secularism of Congress." In another tweet, Amit Malviya alleged, "On 18 April, without issuing any notice, the administration ran bulldozers over the pucca houses and shops of 85 Hindus in Rajgarh town of Rajasthan. (ANI)

