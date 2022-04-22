Left Menu

Head of nuclear watchdog to visit Ukraine's Chornobyl next week

Rafael Grossi will head an expert mission to step up efforts to help prevent the danger of a nuclear accident during the conflict in the country, the agency said in a statement. The team of nuclear safety, security and safeguards staff will be in Chornobyl from April 26 to deliver vital equipment and conduct radiological and other assessments at the site, which was held by Russian forces for five weeks before they withdrew on March 31, it said.

22-04-2022
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will visit Ukraine's Chornobyl dormant nuclear plant next week, the nuclear watchdog said on Friday. Rafael Grossi will head an expert mission to step up efforts to help prevent the danger of a nuclear accident during the conflict in the country, the agency said in a statement.

The team of nuclear safety, security and safeguards staff will be in Chornobyl from April 26 to deliver vital equipment and conduct radiological and other assessments at the site, which was held by Russian forces for five weeks before they withdrew on March 31, it said. "The IAEA's presence at Chornobyl will be of paramount importance for our activities to support Ukraine as it seeks to restore regulatory control of the plant and ensure its safe and secure operation," Grossi said, adding that more IAEA missions to Chornobyl and other nuclear facilities in Ukraine would follow within weeks.

