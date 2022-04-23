Canada says it has provided heavy artillery to Ukraine forces
Canada said on Friday it has provided heavy artillery to Ukrainian security forces, following up on a pledge by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this week to send more artillery weaponry to Ukraine in the face of a Russian assault on its East.
Canada has now delivered a number of M777 howitzers and associated ammunition to Ukrainian forces, and is finalizing contracts for commercial pattern armoured vehicles that it will send to Ukraine as soon as possible, the defense ministry said.
