Left Menu

US discourages India's reliance on Russia for defence needs: Pentagon

The US discourages India to rely on Russia for its defence needs, the Pentagon has said.In October 2018, India signed a USD 5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems to ramp up its air defence, despite a warning from the then Trump administration that going ahead with the contract may invite US sanctions.The US has already imposed sanctions on Turkey under the US State Department Counsellor Derek Chollet CAATSA for the purchase of a batch of S-400 missile defence systems from Russia.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2022 09:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 09:12 IST
US discourages India's reliance on Russia for defence needs: Pentagon
  • Country:
  • United States

The US discourages India to rely on Russia for its defence needs, the Pentagon has said.

In October 2018, India signed a USD 5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems to ramp up its air defence, despite a warning from the then Trump administration that going ahead with the contract may invite US sanctions.

The US has already imposed sanctions on Turkey under the US State Department Counsellor Derek Chollet (CAATSA) for the purchase of a batch of S-400 missile defence systems from Russia. ''We've been very clear with India as well as other nations that we don't want to see them rely on Russia for defence needs. We've been nothing but honest about that and discouraging that,'' Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters at a news conference here on Friday.

''At the same time, we also value the defence partnership that we have with India. And as was evidenced a week ago, we're looking at ways to improve that going forward. That's going to continue because it matters and it's important,” he said.

''India is a provider of security in the region and we value that,” Kirby said. US State Department Counsellor Derek on Thursday said the Biden administration is very much eager to work with India as it diversifies its defence capabilities and defence suppliers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
3
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global
4
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022