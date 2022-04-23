Chennai Air Customs seizes drug worth Rs 2.30 crore

A psychotropic substance worth Rs 2.30 crore that was destined to reach Australia was seized by Chennai Air Customs, said an official statement on Saturday. The psychotropic substance was identified as Meth crystals (920 grams) which was found in a wooden box.

"Based on specific information, Chennai air customs detained one courier parcel destined to Australia suspected of containing narcotic substances. On examination, the parcel was found to contain clothes, books and other articles; and a wooden box was also found concealed at the bottom of the parcel. On opening the wooden box, a plastic pouch wrapped with white surgical tape was found and it contained 920 gms (approx.) of Meth crystals, a psychotropic substance," the statement said. A total of 920 grams of Meth crystals worth Rs 2.3 crore was recovered and seized under the NDPS Act, 1985.

Meth crystal, also known as crystal methamphetamine, is a central nervous system stimulant. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

