Libya's NOC says Zawiya oil refinery damaged after armed clashes

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Saturday the Zawiya oil refinery had suffered damage following armed clashes on Friday evening.

"Preliminary statistics indicate that 29 sites were damaged, including oil derivatives tanks and several other tanks, and the company's maintenance and safety teams are still carrying out evaluation... work," the state-owned company said in a statement.

