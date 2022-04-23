Left Menu

Libya's NOC says Zawiya oil refinery damaged after armed clashes

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 23-04-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 22:29 IST
Libya's NOC says Zawiya oil refinery damaged after armed clashes
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@NOC_Libya)
  • Country:
  • Libya

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Saturday the Zawiya oil refinery had suffered damage following armed clashes on Friday evening.

"Preliminary statistics indicate that 29 sites were damaged, including oil derivatives tanks and several other tanks, and the company's maintenance and safety teams are still carrying out evaluation... work," the state-owned company said in a statement.

