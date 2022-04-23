Left Menu

Vice President cautions general public against person impersonating as Venkaiah Naidu; sending WhatsApp messages

Vice President Secretariat on Saturday cautioned the general public against a person who is impersonating as Venkaiah Naidu by sending WhatsApp messages soliciting help and financial assistance.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 22:38 IST
Vice President cautions general public against person impersonating as Venkaiah Naidu; sending WhatsApp messages
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Secretariat on Saturday cautioned the general public against a person who is impersonating as Venkaiah Naidu by sending WhatsApp messages soliciting help and financial assistance. In an official statement, Naidu said, "This is to caution the general public that a person impersonating the Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, is sending WhatsApp messages soliciting help and financial assistance from the mobile telephone number 9439073183."

There is a possibility that such fake messages could emanate from more numbers, added the press release. The Vice President's Secretariat has alerted the officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs after the issue was brought to the Vice President's notice.

It is learnt that the impersonator has sent such WhatsApp messages to several VIPs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in children in Europe, US; Scientists breed threatened Florida coral species in step toward reef restoration and more

Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in children in Europe, US; Scientists breed threatened Florida coral species in step toward reef restoration

Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022