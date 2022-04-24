Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Germany to buy 60 heavy transport helicopters from Boeing -Bild am Sonntag

Germany will buy 60 CH-47F Chinook heavy transport helicopters from Boeing worth around 5 billion euros ($5.40 billion)as it upgrades its military armour, Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday, citing government sources. The helicopters will be financed from the 100 billion euros planned special fund for the military which Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the paper said.

Ukraine wants large amount of equipment for its nuclear power plants - IAEA

Ukraine has asked the International Atomic Energy Agency for "a comprehensive list of equipment" it needs to operate nuclear power plants during the war with Russia, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Saturday. This includes radiation measurement devices, protective material, computer-related assistance, power supply systems and diesel generators, he said in a statement.

World Bank readies Sri Lanka aid package, IMF calls loan talks 'fruitful'

The International Monetary Fund said on Saturday it held "fruitful technical discussions" with Sri Lanka on its loan request, while the World Bank said it was preparing an emergency aid package for the crisis-stricken country. Sri Lanka, an island country of 22 million people, is struggling to pay for imports amid a crushing debt crisis and sharp drop in foreign exchange reserves that has fueled soaring inflation. Prolonged power cuts and shortages of fuel, food and medicines have sparked nationwide protests.

Thousands of farmers stage anti-tax protest in Argentine capital

Thousands of Argentine farmers protested in Buenos Aires on Saturday against President Alberto Fernandez, whose policies to contain food prices to curb rampant inflation have been criticized by the agricultural sector. Argentina is one of the world's top food exporters and the sector is key to Latin America's third-largest economy.

Slovenia's populist PM faces close election race against environmentalist party

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa hopes to shake off criticism of his record on democracy and media freedoms to win a fourth term in a parliamentary election in the tiny Alpine state on Sunday. The 63-year-old populist has campaigned on promises to improve the economy and provide energy security in the former Yugoslav republic of about 2 million people that is now a member of the European Union and the NATO military alliance.

North Korea boasts of 'invincible power' world cannot ignore ahead of holiday

North Korean state media on Sunday trumpeted how the country has gained an "invincible power that the world cannot ignore and no one can touch" under Kim Jong Un, an apparent reference to its nuclear weapons, as Pyongyang prepares for a military holiday. Monday will mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army, and international monitors say North Korea may stage a major military parade or conduct other weapons displays.

Russia renews attack on Mariupol and missiles hit Odesa, Ukraine says

Russia resumed its assault on the last Ukrainian defenders holed up in a giant steel works in Mariupol on Saturday, days after Moscow declared victory in the southern city and said its forces did not need to take the plant. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the country's army was not ready to try break through the siege of the port city by force. But he told an evening news conference that Kyiv had every right to do so.

Ukraine seeks heavy weapons from U.S. at Kyiv talks - Zelenskiy

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine hoped to secure heavy weapons at talks with the U.S. secretaries of state and defence in Kyiv on Sunday, supplies that he said were vital for Ukraine to eventually retake Russian-occupied territory. The Ukrainian leader warned that Kyiv would quit talks with Moscow if Russia destroyed "our people" surrounded in the war-torn city of Mariupol or staged referendums to create more breakaway republics on newly-occupied Ukrainian soil.

Russia's Putin attends midnight Orthodox Easter mass in Moscow

President Vladimir Putin on Sunday attended an Easter mass conducted by the Russian Orthodox Church, which has strongly backed the Kremlin leader's "special military operation" in Ukraine. Putin, dressed in a dark blue suit, a white shirt and dark purple tie, stood to one side in Moscow's Christ the Saviour Cathedral, holding a lit red candle, live images of the midnight service showed.

Japan intensifies search for missing tour boat with 26 on board

Japan's coast guard used aircraft and patrol boats on Saturday to search for a tour boat with 26 people on board after it sent word it was in trouble off the northern island of Hokkaido, a coast guard official said. The coast guard heard from the crew of the "Kazu I" at around 1:15 p.m. (0415 GMT) that water was flooding into the vessel, the official said. The boat had been on a sightseeing cruise around the Shiretoko Peninsula, which is famous for its wildlife and dramatic coastline.

