Delhi govt seeks information from associations on redevelopment of prominent markets

The Delhi government has started the process of shortlisting five prominent retail markets for redevelopment and sought information from market associations across the city.

The suggestions from market associations have been sought and the same could be furnished online through the official portal of the Delhi government latest by May 6, officials said.

''If you are a part of any historic and reputed market of Delhi and want your market to be selected in the first phase, please send your suggestions to the Delhi government via your market association,'' stated an official weblink of the Delhi government portal.

The suggestions need to be furnished providing detail of the office bearers of the market associations concerned, officials said.

The online form for giving suggestions also seeks details like approximate number of shops in the market;unique products, shops, food hubs in the market; five key infrastructural issues in the market; how market association can assist government in the market redevelopment.

The retail market redevelopment project announced in the Rozgar Budget 2022-23 last month in the Assembly, seeks to upgrade five selected markets from all over Delhi in phase-1.

The government has allocated Rs 100 crore for the programme in the 2022-23 financial year and creation of over 1.5 lakh job opportunities is estimated through the initiative.

Last Thursday, Sisodia met 40 market associations to discuss speeding up of implementation of various initiatives of the Kejriwal government announced in the budget, including market redevelopment and holding of shopping festivals.

“Redevelopment of the city's historic and iconic markets and Delhi Shopping festival will increase the source of income and will develop the image of Delhi as an international shopping hub,'' Sisodia had said in the meeting.

Delhi's markets have been a one stop destination for shoppers since ages, but over the years they have become quite congested and inaccessible. The Delhi government aims to redesign, decongest and redevelop these markets in order to increase their business opportunities, he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)