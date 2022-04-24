Days after Jahangirpuri demolition drive, locals trying to return to normalcy

Following the incident of communal violence and subsequent demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, locals are trying to return to normalcy. Shops are now open in Jahangirpuri's C- block, where violence broke out between two communities during a religious procession on Hanuman Jayanti.

The Kushal Chowk has been barricaded by the Delhi Police from all sides. No outsider or vehicle is allowed to enter the area. Residents are only allowed to pass the barricading. Urmila Goswami, a vegetable vendor in C-block said, "I have come with my vegetable stall after a week. I have faced a lot of loss as it is very difficult to just sit at home and take care of children. We face losses when such a clash takes place. Earlier shops were shut due to lockdown, and now we are worried because of these clashes. Shopkeepers face problems the most. It gets difficult to feed our small kids. We were locked away at home as there was no work. It is a problem for someone who is a daily wager."

Champadas, a shopkeeper at the bylanes of C-block said, "Shops were closed after the violence. I have opened my shop after 2-3 days. Things are getting better now. The common public suffers because of such clashes." Police and CRPF personnel are deployed at each corner of the area to maintain the law and order situation helping the residents that are trying to return to their regular lives and businesses.

Sundar Singh, an owner of readymade garments said, "I kept my shop shut for at least three days. After the police deployed in the area then we started opening our shops. The situation after the clash was such that we were forced to close the shop. I have faced a loss of around Rs 4,000 per day. However, things have gotten better now. But some more time is needed for things to get normal. Police personnel are deployed all over the area. The situation has gotten better near the vicinity. Yesterday, the mandi was also put up. People are trying to make things normal." "Some criminal elements are there who encourage such activities. It is their work to incite violence between two groups for their benefit," Sundar added.

Pointing out to Nayeem, a Muslim man who was sitting at his shop, Sundar said, "My big brother is sitting here for the past two hours with me. He also had tea with us. We don't have anything against each other. He came to ask how we are. We also go to his place. So, there is no such situation." Violent clashes broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 between two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession that left nine people injured, including eight police personnel and a civilian. (ANI)

