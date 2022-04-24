Left Menu

PM Modi receives first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-04-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 18:43 IST
PM Modi receives first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai
PM Narendra Modi receiving the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai on Sunday. The award has been instituted in memory and honour of the legendary singer who passed away at the age of 92 years in Mumbai earlier this year.

PM Modi received the award in presence of Usha Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, among others. PM while receiving the award said, "Lata didi was like my elder sister. She was an embodiment of Ma Saraswati. Music teaches Rashtra bhakti. Her voice inspired patriotism-Ae mere Watan Ke logo."

The Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan Charitable Trust had said in a statement that the award will be given every year to an individual "who has made path-breaking, spectacular and exemplary contributions to our nation, its people and our society." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

 China
2
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
3
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
4
NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than previous

NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022