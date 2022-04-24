Left Menu

Make sports part of life to 'lead meaningful life', Vice President appeals to youths

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday appealed to the youths to make sports a part of their lives to "lead a meaningful life".

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 24-04-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 22:18 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday appealed to the youths to make sports a part of their lives to "lead a meaningful life". Addressing on the opening ceremony of the 2nd Khelo India University Games 2021 here at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Naidu said, "I appeal to all youngsters across the country to make sports a part of their lives so that you can lead a meaningful life. Playing some game of your choice will make you physically fit and mentally alert and we can really take the country forward. We are again regaining momentum in sports with importance given by the government of India, and the Sports Ministry, once again, as was seen at the Tokyo Olympics."

The Vice President further said this year's Khelo India edition will also feature sports such as Yogasana and Mallakhamba. "This edition of Khelo India will also feature indigenous sports such as Yogasana and Mallakhamba, and it is heartening to see. It is of utmost importance for us to promote and preserve our indigenous sports which are rooted in our culture, and a matter of pride for us," he said.

He further stressed on the need to promote a sporting culture in the country. "We need to promote a sporting culture in the country that accepts sports as a viable career option. Games and Sports or Yoga should become an integral part of our school curriculum," the Vice President said.

Meanwhile, Vice President Naidu attended the inaugural program of the Khelo India University Games in Bengaluru. CM Basavaraj Bommai, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur were present at the opening ceremony. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

