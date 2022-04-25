Large fire at oil depot in Russia's Bryansk, near Ukraine - agencies

A large fire was reported early on Monday at an oil storage facility in the Russian city of Bryansk, Russian news agencies reported, citing the emergency services ministry.

No further detail has been provided. Bryansk is located about 380 km (236 miles) southwest of Moscow. The city is the administrative centre of the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine.

Russian officials on Thursday had said Ukrainian helicopters hit residential buildings and injured seven people in the Bryansk region.. There was no immediate indication the fire on Monday at the oil storage facility was related to the war in Ukraine.

