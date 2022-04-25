Left Menu

Large fire at oil depot in Russia's Bryansk, near Ukraine - agencies

A large fire was reported early on Monday at an oil storage facility in the Russian city of Bryansk, Russian news agencies reported, citing the emergency services ministry. No further detail has been provided. The city is the administrative centre of the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine. Russian officials on Thursday had said Ukrainian helicopters hit residential buildings and injured seven people in the Bryansk region..

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2022 08:09 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 08:09 IST
A large fire was reported early on Monday at an oil storage facility in the Russian city of Bryansk, Russian news agencies reported, citing the emergency services ministry.

No further detail has been provided. Bryansk is located about 380 km (236 miles) southwest of Moscow. The city is the administrative centre of the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine.

Russian officials on Thursday had said Ukrainian helicopters hit residential buildings and injured seven people in the Bryansk region.. There was no immediate indication the fire on Monday at the oil storage facility was related to the war in Ukraine.

(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Tom Hogue)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

