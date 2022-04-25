India to meet half of its energy needs from renewable by 2030: NITI member

India's non-fossil energy capacity will reach 500GW by 2030 and the country shall meet half of its energy requirements through renewable energy, reducing the carbon intensity of its economy by less than 45 per cent, NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat said on Monday.

Speaking at an event here, Saraswat said, ''Furthermore, India will also reduce the total projected carbon emissions by 1 billion tonnes from now onwards till 2030. By the year 2070, India will achieve the target of Net Zero''.

He was addressing the Norway-India Business Summit 2022 organized by CII in association with the Embassy of Norway.

Saraswat also highlighted that deep decarbonisation requires broad-based systems approach across a portfolio of options including clean energy carriers such as Hydrogen and Methanol and Renewables.

While speaking about the use of alternative fuels to reduce import and emissions, he said that presently BioCNG, ethanol and methanol are alternative fuels available with India and in future green Hydrogen will be available through renewables, which will lead to a reduction in emissions by 40 per cent.

