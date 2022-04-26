J-K: 2 JeM terrorists arrested with arms, ammunition in Baramulla

Two terrorists associated with Jaish-e-Mohammad were apprehended with arms and ammunition in the Pattan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, said the Indian Army on Tuesday. An official statement by the Indian Army said, "In a joint operation led by the Baramulla Police, 29 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a mobile vehicle check post was established on Hanziviura Bala Pattan Baramulla road bend after receiving the information (at around 5.30 AM) regarding the movement of two to three terrorists with warlike stores in Hanziviura Pattan.

The two JeM terrorists, identified as Aqib Mohd Mir (27) and Danish Ah Dar (25) (from Sopore), were apprehended along with two Pistols ammunition, and grenades, said the Indian Army. "The army has recovered two Chinese Pistols, two Pistol Mag, 10 Ammunition Pistols, and two Chinese Grenades from their possession," it added. (ANI)

