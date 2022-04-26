RK Singh appreciates resolve of Maldives to achieve net zero emission target by 2030

Union Minister for Power and New and renewable Energy Shri R. K. Singh met Ms Aminath Shauna, Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Technology, Republic of Maldives here today.

Shri Singh appreciated the resolve of Government of Maldives to achieve the net zero emission target by 2030. During the meeting, both leaders proposed two Memoranda of understanding –one on Energy cooperation and another on transmission interconnection under One Sun, One World, One Grid (OSOWOG). To facilitate Maldives' energy transition programme, India and Maldives have proposed to establish transmission interconnection for renewable power transfer as part of One Sun, One World & One Grid initiative.

A draft agreement is being prepared for MoU on transmission interconnection under which a technical team from India would visit Maldives to assess its technical feasibility. Thereafter a Detailed Project Report (DPR) would be prepared jointly with Indian and Maldives Agencies including undersea cable route survey and network augmentation in Male.

(With Inputs from PIB)