Tamil Nadu: 11 people electrocuted during temple procession in Thanjavur

At least 11 persons have died due to electrocution during a temple festival in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday morning. The incident took place in Kalimedu village after a temple car came in contact with a high voltage power line and went up in flames, police said today.

The incident occurred during the annual chariot festival. More details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)