Tamil Nadu: 11 people electrocuted during temple procession in Thanjavur

At least 11 persons have died due to electrocution during a temple festival in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday morning.

ANI | Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 27-04-2022 07:51 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 07:51 IST
Temple Procession. Image Credit: ANI
At least 11 persons have died due to electrocution during a temple festival in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday morning. The incident took place in Kalimedu village after a temple car came in contact with a high voltage power line and went up in flames, police said today.

The incident occurred during the annual chariot festival. More details awaited. (ANI)

