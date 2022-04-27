Ammunition depot ablaze near Russia's Belgorod after blasts, says governor

A series of blasts were heard in the early hours of Wednesday in the Russian city Belgorod near the Ukrainian border, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, and an ammunition depot in the province was on fire.

Gladkov said no civilians had been injured in the fire which broke out at a facility near Staraya Nelidovka village and was subsequently put out. Russia this month accused Ukraine of attacking a fuel depot in Belgorod with helicopters and opening fire on several villages in the province.

The Belgorod province borders Ukraine's Luhansk, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions, all of which have seen heavy fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine two months ago. Separately, Roman Starovoyt, the governor of Russia's Kursk province, which also borders Ukraine, said that explosions had been heard in the city of Kursk early on Wednesday which were most likely the sounds of air defense systems firing.

