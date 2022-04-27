Greece to make next payment to Gazprom end May, gas supplies secured - PM's office

Greece's energy supplies are secured and the country will make the next payment to Russian gas producer Gazprom at the end of May, the office of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday. The next payment to Gazprom will take place "in the last ten days of May", Mitsotakis' office said in a statement.

The conservative premier earlier on Wednesday chaired a meeting with energy sector representatives to discuss the impact of Gazprom's decision on Greece's gas supply.

