Union Steel Minister to dedicate one of world's largest Rebar Mill to nation tomorrow

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 21:04 IST
Image Source: Twitter handle @RCP_Singh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh will dedicate one of the world's largest ultra-modern Rebar Mill of 1.4 MTPA capacity to the Nation on Thursday at Jindal Steel & Power's (JSP) 6 MTPA integrated steel complex at Angul, Odisha. The Minister will also visit the functioning of India's largest coal gasification plant which feeds coal gas/syngas to the world's first DRI plant based on syngas through coal gasification, a step taken by JSP towards making India 'Atmanirbhar' by reducing the dependence on imported coking coal, read a press statement from Jindal Steel and Power.

The Coal Gasification Plant is equipped with Carbon Capture technology and is already capturing approximately 2,000 tonnes of CO2 per day. JSP is expanding its Angul Plant capacity from 6 MTPA to 12 MTPA and the company will achieve an overall 15 MTPA steelmaking capacity by 2025. There are efforts underway to establish an industrial park at Angul for the utilisation of Co2 by downstream industry to produce Soda Ash, Urea, high value-added chemicals, and protective gas for fire extinguishers. Further usage of Co2 gas as inert gas for Mig and Tig Welding applications, stimulus gas for treatments, Algae formation ponds for ethanol production, precious herbs plantation for Ayurvedic medicines etc. will also be explored.

"We are privileged that India's largest TMT rebar mill is being dedicated to the nation by the Hon'ble Union Steel Minister. Keeping in line with our focus on sustainable steel production, and usage of SWADESHI coal to produce steel, we commissioned India's first CGP based DRI Plant at Angul. We are aligned with the Government of India's climate commitment at COP26 to become a carbon-neutral Nation by 2070", said Mr Naveen Jindal, Chairman, JSP. "We are happy to announce that JSP now can produce 50 mm dia TMT Rebars also which is the first of its kind in the Country. Our Research & Development team has successfully developed 50 mm Rebars and has also obtained BIS approval. We believe in India's growth story and our operations are aligned with the Honourable Prime Minister's vision of making India Self-Reliant", said Mr V R Sharma, Managing Director, JSP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

