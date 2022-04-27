Greece to pay Gazprom end-May, help Bulgaria after Russia cuts gas supply

Greece said on Wednesday it would offer help to Bulgaria after Russia cut off its gas supply, and that it will make its own next payment to Russian gas producer Gazprom at the end of May, as scheduled. Greece relies on Russian gas for more than 30% of its annual energy needs and has a contract that runs until 2026.

Gazprom said on Wednesday it had halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for failing to pay in roubles, the Kremlin's toughest retaliation yet to international sanctions over the war in Ukraine. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his Bulgarian counterpart Kiril Petkov discussed the issue by phone on Wednesday.

"The prime minister said that Greece will help Bulgaria to deal with the new situation caused by the Russian decisions on energy," Mitsotakis' office said in a statement, without providing further details. Later, a Greek energy ministry official told Reuters that Bulgaria had already booked some cargoes of liquified natural gas, to be delivered via Greece's Revithoussa LNG terminal off Athens.

Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Assen Vassilev said there had been no decrease in gas deliveries to consumers. "We have a ship that is being unloaded at the LNG terminal in Revithoussa in Greece and the gas is coming to us without problems," Vassilev said. "We are working for a common European decision for gas purchases."

A Greek source close to the matter said Athens could help Bulgaria by reversing the flow of the TurkStream pipeline, a mechanism that has been used before. The pipeline brings Russian gas to Greece via the Black Sea, Turkey and Bulgaria. A long-delayed gas link between the two neighbours, the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), should also be ready by June, Petkov said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mitsotakis chaired an emergency meeting with energy sector representatives. Following the meeting, his office issued a statement saying Greece did not expect any disruption of its energy supplies and that its next payments to Gazprom would be made "in the last 10 days of May".

Athens has not clarified how it will make the payment but it has said it may be able to avoid gas supply problems indefinitely, even if Russia cuts it off. Under a contingency plan, Greece has said it could get additional liquefied and pipeline gas from Azerbaijan and switch four gas-fired electricity plants to diesel. It will also increase coal mining in the next two years as a temporary measure.

(Additional reporting by Renee Maltezou in Athens and Tsvetelia Tsolova in Sofia; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)