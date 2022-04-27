Poland's PGNiG to take legal steps on halting of Russian gas, says minister

Polish gas company PGNiG will take all legal steps it can regarding the halting of Russian gas supplies, the Polish climate minister said on Wednesday.

"Certainly all legal steps will be taken by PGNiG," Anna Moskwa told private broadcaster Polsat News. "PGNiG has a lot of experience and it can win."

