Left Menu

(OFFICIAL)-White House worried Iran could develop nuclear weapon in weeks

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2022 03:46 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 03:46 IST
(OFFICIAL)-White House worried Iran could develop nuclear weapon in weeks

The White House is worried Iran could develop a nuclear weapon in weeks, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday, after Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted earlier in the day the country has accelerated its nuclear program.

"Yes it definitely worries us," Psaki said. The White House clarified on Wednesday that although Psaki responded to a question about nuclear weapons, she was referring to the breakout time, which is the time it would take to obtain sufficient fissile material for one nuclear bomb, and was not referring to the production of an actual nuclear weapon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
2
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022