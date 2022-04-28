Left Menu

Ukraine can cover its energy needs for now - senior parliamentarian

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 28-04-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 14:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The head of the Ukrainian parliament's energy committee said on Thursday that Ukraine has enough gas and electricity to meet its needs at the moment but that he was less certain it would be able to do so in the late autumn.

"Today, if we talk about gas volumes, we have enough. We consume less gas than is produced and even today gas is pumped into underground storage facilities," Andriy Herus said on national television. "The same goes for electricity."

He added: "There are enough gas and electricity resources in the country."

