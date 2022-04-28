Main accused in Dr Archana Sharma's suicide case surrendered in Dausa

The main accused of the alleged suicide case of the woman gynaecologist, Dr Archana Sharma, surrendered to the police, informed the Dausa Superintendent of Police, Rajkumar Yadav on Thursday. Dausa SP, Rajkumar Yadav, said that the accused Shiv Shanker Joshi alias Baliya Joshi was nabbed outside a News channel office as soon as he came out.

"Since morning the police team was deployed in the plainclothes in Jaipur. We were alert as we have been tracking him from the Northeast. When he reached here today, we arrested him outside the Zee News office as soon as he came out," said the SP. According to police, the gynaecologist Dr Archana Sharma allegedly died by hanging on March 29 inside a room of the hospital after an FIR was registered against her at the Lalsot Police Station after the family of the pregnant woman demonstrated outside the hospital and demanded immediate action against the doctor alleging negligence.

The patient's family created a ruckus outside the hospital and had lodged an FIR against Dr Archana and her husband Dr Suneet Upadhyay under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR stated that due to the negligence of the hospital and the doctor, the patient lost her life and demanded strict actions against the doctor and her husband. (ANI)

