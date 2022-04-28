Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 18:11 IST
Steel Minister addresses inaugural session of Plastic Recycling Conference, Asia 2.0
Union Minister of Steel, Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh has said that Iron and Steel Industry will play a vital role towards making this planet pollution free. He was addressing the inaugural session of the Plastic Recycling Conference,Asia 2.0 at Gurugram today.

The Minister added that together we must ensure the healthy quality of air, water and food. He said that working on developing clean and green steel, decarbonisation and carbon neutral with a planned manner will be beneficial for our future.

Shri Singh further said that the use of plastic waste in place of coking and noncoking coal will be helpful to reduce pollution and convert the waste into wealth.

It will be in the interest of all the people associated with it and everyone will win. Recycling plastic will reduce pollution, help the steel industry reduce coking coal imports, and create new employment opportunities."

(With Inputs from PIB)

