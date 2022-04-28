Left Menu

Bulgaria confident it can replace Russian gas supply

Bulgaria can replace its entire Russian gas supply from other sources and will not face a gas shortage in the coming winter, Deputy Prime Minister Assen Vassilev said on Thursday. Russia's Gazprom cut Bulgaria and Poland off from its gas on Wednesday for refusing to pay in roubles.

Bulgaria can replace its entire Russian gas supply from other sources and will not face a gas shortage in the coming winter, Deputy Prime Minister Assen Vassilev said on Thursday. Russia's Gazprom cut Bulgaria and Poland off from its gas on Wednesday for refusing to pay in roubles. Bulgaria consumes about 3 billion cubic metres of gas per year, of which over 90% coming from Russia.

"We can replace the entire Russian gas supply with gas supply from the southern gas corridor, plus LNG deliveries in Greece and Turkey, and that plan is being executed right now," Vassilev, who is also finance minister, told reporters in Brussels. "There will be no supply problem, even in the winter."

