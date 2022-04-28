Left Menu

Iraq says Iran has agreed to resume gas supplies

Reuters | Bagdad | Updated: 28-04-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 21:18 IST
Iraq says Iran has agreed to resume gas supplies
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Iraq and Iran reached an agreement on Thursday for Iranian gas supplies to Iraq to resume, with Baghdad repaying debts owed to Tehran, Iraqi Electricity Minister Adel Karim was quoted by the state news agency as saying.

In December 2021, the electricity ministry said the reduction in Iranian gas supplies had caused a power loss of around 3,400 megawatts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
4
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022