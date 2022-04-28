Iraq says Iran has agreed to resume gas supplies
Reuters | Bagdad | Updated: 28-04-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 21:18 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
Iraq and Iran reached an agreement on Thursday for Iranian gas supplies to Iraq to resume, with Baghdad repaying debts owed to Tehran, Iraqi Electricity Minister Adel Karim was quoted by the state news agency as saying.
In December 2021, the electricity ministry said the reduction in Iranian gas supplies had caused a power loss of around 3,400 megawatts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turkey launches new ground, air offensive in northern Iraq
Turkish warplanes hit Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq- state news agency
Iraq maintaining its position in Indian market despite rise in Russian oil imports - SOMO head
Iraq was pressured to increase oil output away from OPEC -Oil minister to Al Hadath TV
Tehran warns Israel on making 'tiniest move' against Iran