Two kids sustain minor injuries after school roof collapse

Two kids sustained minor injuries after the school roof fell on students in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool.

ANI | Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 28-04-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 23:24 IST
An injured student of the Mandal Parishad Urdu school in Gonegandla Mandal.. Image Credit: ANI
Two kids sustained minor injuries after the school roof fell on students in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool. According to SI Suresh Gonegandla PS, a minor accident has taken place at Mandal Parishad Urdu school in Gonegandla Mandal in the Kurnool district.

"It's an old school with 71 students. Two kids were injured and they were taken to hospital and brought back to school. We have also informed the MEO Mandal education officer to find another place or give a holiday till the place is renovated. MEO is looking forward to it." According to the parents, two students sustained injuries when the roof fell on the students. The government should take the action, a parent said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

