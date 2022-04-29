U.S. analyzing strikes on Kyiv, says Pentagon
The United States is analyzing strikes on Kyiv that the Ukrainian authorities blamed on Russian missiles, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.
"We're still trying to analyze this and figure out what happened here, what was struck and with what kind of munition," he told CNN.
