U.S. analyzing strikes on Kyiv, says Pentagon

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2022 04:08 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 04:08 IST
The United States is analyzing strikes on Kyiv that the Ukrainian authorities blamed on Russian missiles, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We're still trying to analyze this and figure out what happened here, what was struck and with what kind of munition," he told CNN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

