Encounter breaks out in Delhi's CR Park, one injured

An encounter broke out between police and some miscreants at Chittranjan Park in South East area of the national capital on Friday morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2022 08:38 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 08:38 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
As per the initial information, one miscreant was injured in the encounter and has been shifted to the hospital immediately.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

