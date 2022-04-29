Left Menu

Nitin Gadkari inaugurates 12 NH Projects and 7 CRIF Projects in Hyderabad

The NH Projects of a total length 460 KM with an investment of ₹ 8,000 Crore will boost the inter state connectivity by enabling seamless travel from Telangana to Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 15:21 IST
The fast paced Highway development will boost trade and commerce in the region and create sustainable employment opportunities for the youth.  Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari inaugurated 12 National Highway Projects of total length of 460 Km worth Rs. 8000 Crore and 7 CRIF Projects in Hyderabad in the august presence of Union Minister Shri G Kishan Reddy, MoS Gen V. K. Singh, Shri Vemula Prashanth Reddy, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and dignitaries.

The fast paced Highway development will boost trade and commerce in the region and create sustainable employment opportunities for the youth.

Under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi, the network of state of art and safe National Highways built will have transformational impact on the socio-economic prosperity of the people in Hyderabad and Telangana.

(With Inputs from PIB)

