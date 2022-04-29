Left Menu

Power reconnected to flood-affected areas in eThekwini

Power supply was interrupted in large parts of the city following floods that devastated the province and metro earlier this month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 29-04-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 16:23 IST
“Teams continue to work tirelessly to restore power in other areas as well. The city appeals to the public still facing power outages, to be patient,” read the statement. Image Credit: Twitter(@kzncogta)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Power has been reconnected to numerous areas in KwaZulu-Natal's eThekwini Municipality.

In a statement, the municipality said power has been fully restored in the following areas:

In the south: Amanzimtoti, Prospecton, Doonside, uMlazi H and G sections, Chatsworth, Southway Mall, Illovu, KwaMakhutha, Folweni, Mbumbulu, Merebank, Lamontville, Glebelands Hostel, Philani Valley, Mavern, Hillary, Fynnlands, Woodhurst, Kharwastan and Seaview.

"Power has also been restored to uMlazi Mega City. All that remains now is for various businesses in that area to indicate to our teams when to energise their businesses so that this is done safely," said the city.

In the north, power has been restored to the following areas: Hazelmere, Phoenix Clayfied/Northcroft, oThongathi, Phoenix Industrial, Reservoir Hills, Ntuzuma, Verulam CBD, Moreland Industrial, Phoenix Industrial, Avoca Hills, Seacow Lake, Trenance Park, Inanda Newtown, Effingham, Redhill, Mt Morelands, Amatikwe, Tea Estates, KwaMashu A, L, and J sections, Parkgate, Amaoti and Amatikwe.

In the central area: Morningside, Glenwood, Umbilo, Westmead, Sydenham, Springfield, Botanic, Clare Estate, Westville and Cato Manor.

In the west: Pinetown CBD, Kloof, Highland Hills, KwaDabeka, Mpola, Crestholme, Forest Hills, The Wolds, Hillcrest, and Clermont.

"Teams continue to work tirelessly to restore power in other areas as well. The city appeals to the public still facing power outages, to be patient," read the statement.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

