Czechs, Poles to restart talks on gas interconnector - Czech prime minister

The Czech Republic and Poland have agreed to restart previously abandoned talks on building the Stork II gas pipeline to connect the two countries, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said after meeting his Polish counterpart in Warsaw on Friday.

The Czech Republic is also interested in buying capacity in Poland's expanded or newly built LNG terminals, Fiala said.

