Blast at mosque in Kabul kills at least 10 - interior ministry

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 29-04-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 18:56 IST
  • Afghanistan

A powerful blast hit a mosque in western Kabul during prayers on Friday, killing at least 10 and wounding 15, Afghan officials said.

Besmullah Habib, deputy spokesman for the interior ministry, said the blast had hit the Khalifa Sahib Mosque in western Kabul, at around 2 p.m. local time.

It came amidst a spate of attacks on Afghan places of worship and civilian targets during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan.

