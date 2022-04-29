Central Karnataka to witness irrigation revolution with filling of 57 lakes: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the project to fill 57 irrigation lakes of Jagalur has been completed after which the Central Karnataka region is set to witness a revolution in irrigation when water flows into these lakes in June-July. The Chief Minister in his address after laying the foundation stones and launching a slew of development projects in Jagalur said, "Our leader BS Yediyurappa had released funds for implementation of Upper Krishna Project in three phases in 2008. He had taken a decision to allocate 2.4 tmc ft of water for Jagalur taluk to irrigate the parched lands. As a result, about 18,000 hectares of land would get an irrigation facility, and nine lakes have already been filled. The arid lands would turn green."

Speaking on Upper Bhadra announced as a National Project, Bommai said, "A farsighted leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to take a decision in the Union cabinet to declare Upper Bhadra as a National Project. The Union government is expected to grant Rs 16,000 crore for the project. This would enable the filling up of 337 irrigation lakes in Tumakuru and Chitradurga districts." According to Bommai, the huge irrigation projects will bring a bright future for Karnataka. "Apart from huge irrigation projects, the Central Karnataka region would also get a big boost for industrialisation. Industrial townships would come up in Davangere, Haveri, Uttara Kannada, Dharwad and Belagavi, Bommai said.

The region was grossly neglected over the years and the opposition parties were engaged in just vote bank politics without completing the projects they announced. "We will change the face of the region through all-around development. A government medical college has been sanctioned for Chitradurga, a medical college with private participation is coming up in Davangere. Work on the Tumakuru-Davangere railway line would be started soon, Bommai added. (ANI)

