Ukraine says Russia stole 'several hundred thousand tonnes' of grain
Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 11:43 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian forces have stolen "several hundred thousand tonnes" of grain in the areas of Ukraine they occupy, Ukraine's deputy agriculture minister said on Saturday.
Speaking to Ukrainian national TV, Taras Vysotskiy expressed concern that most of what he said was 1.5 million tonnes of grain stored in occupied territory could also be stolen by Russian forces.
Ukraine's foreign ministry accused Russia on Thursday of stealing grain in territory it has occupied, an act it said increased the threat to global food security.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Live Updates | Canada sends soldiers to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees
'Fortress in a city': Ukrainians cling on at steel plant in Mariupol
WIDER IMAGE-Behind enemy lines, Ukrainian woman survives with her chickens
Recaptured Ukrainian village left with wrecked tanks, bodies and questions
Russia says 20 buildings and school damaged by Ukrainian shelling in Belgorod - TASS