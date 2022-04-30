Left Menu

Areca and coconut prices

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 30-04-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 18:52 IST
Following are Saturday's areca and coconut prices.

Areca (per quintal) Old Supari : Rs 50700 to Rs 53500 model Rs 53000 New Supari : Rs 40900 to Rs 45200 model Rs 42300 Koka : Rs 23900 to Rs 33700 model Rs 31000 Coconut (per thousand) 1st quality : Rs 16000 to Rs 20000 model Rs 17000 2nd quality : Rs 10000 to Rs 15000 model Rs 13000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

