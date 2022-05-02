Requests for Russian gas supplies via Ukraine rise in Europe on Monday
Updated: 02-05-2022 12:59 IST
Requests for supplies of Russian gas via Ukraine increased in Europe on Monday, data from Ukraine's gas pipeline operator showed.
According to the data, requests stood at 98.8 million cubic meters on Monday, up from 97.2 million cubic meters on Sunday.
