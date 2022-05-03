Left Menu

Several birds taken to hospital in Haryana's Gurugram due to heatstroke

As the scorching heatwave continues across Delhi and NCR, several birds suffering from heatstroke were admitted to a bird hospital in Gurugram.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 03-05-2022 12:01 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 12:01 IST
| Several birds are being taken to Charitable Bird Hospital in Gurugram due to heatstroke (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As the scorching heatwave continues across Delhi and NCR, several birds suffering from heatstroke were admitted to a bird hospital in Gurugram. Speaking on this development, Dr Rajkumar of Charitable Bird Hospital, Gurugram told ANI, "Several birds came here to Charitable Bird Hospital in Gurugram due to heatstroke. Since the beginning of last week of April, the cases of heatstroke in birds have increased."

"So far, about 198 birds have been victims of it," the official said. The people of Delhi and several northern states are battling intense heatwave for weeks now. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the temperature in parts of India, including the national capital, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh will not rise exponentially for the next 6-7 days.

The weather agency has also said that Delhi will receive rainfall on Tuesday. "Heatwave is over in most parts of India including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Western disturbance is quite active. The temperature will not rise for the next 6-7 days. Northwest India has a yellow alert for thunderstorms. Delhi to receive rainfall on 3 May," Senior Scientist, IMD, RK Jenamani said to ANI on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

