Cricket-Sammons to step down as Zimbabwe's head coach after UAE tour

Zimbabwe head ​coach Justin Sammons ​will step ‌down from ​his role following the current second test against ‌Afghanistan in Sharjah, Zimbabwe Cricket said on Saturday. Sammons tendered his resignation, citing a desire ‌to return home to South Africa and ‌spend more time with his family.

Appointed in June 2024, Sammons guided Zimbabwe to their best-ever ⁠finish ​at a ⁠Men's T20 World Cup, reaching the Super Eight ⁠stage at the 2026 tournament. "I must thank ​the Zimbabwe Cricket Board for allowing me ⁠the opportunity to work with this team, ⁠as ​well as everyone within Zimbabwe cricket," Sammons said in a statement.

"However, it ⁠is important for me to now move back ⁠home ⁠to allow more time with my family."