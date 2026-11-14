Cricket-Sammons to step down as Zimbabwe's head coach after UAE tour

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 14-11-2026 20:24 IST
Cricket-Sammons to step down as Zimbabwe's head coach after UAE tour

Zimbabwe head ​coach Justin Sammons ​will step ‌down from ​his role following the current second test against ‌Afghanistan in Sharjah, Zimbabwe Cricket said on Saturday. Sammons tendered his resignation, citing a desire ‌to return home to South Africa and ‌spend more time with his family.

Appointed in June 2024, Sammons guided Zimbabwe to their best-ever ⁠finish ​at a ⁠Men's T20 World Cup, reaching the Super Eight ⁠stage at the 2026 tournament. "I must thank ​the Zimbabwe Cricket Board for allowing me ⁠the opportunity to work with this team, ⁠as ​well as everyone within Zimbabwe cricket," Sammons said in a statement.

"However, it ⁠is important for me to now move back ⁠home ⁠to allow more time with my family."

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