Ukraine's Zelenskiy escalates criticism of SpaceX over speed caps

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy escalated his criticism ​of SpaceX on Saturday, saying speed ​restrictions on its military-grade Starshield satellite ‌terminals had ​dangerous political implications and undermined critical air defences. Zelenskiy said Starshield terminals operating in temporarily Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine had been ‌limited to a maximum speed of 161 kph for the past five days, hampering Ukraine's military capabilities.

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry has raised the issue with SpaceX at the institutional level, ‌Zelenskiy said. "The restrictions have now been in place for five days. They say it ‌is some kind of technical issue. We do not believe that is the case," Zelenskiy told reporters in remarks released by his office on Saturday.

"If you impose restrictions there, you are already partially recognising the ⁠temporarily ​occupied territories as not ⁠ours. And that is why I believe we have the right to raise this issue and restore the ⁠speed – so that there are no restrictions at all." Zelenskiy said the speed restrictions made it more ​difficult for Ukrainian air defence units to intercept Russian jet-powered drones and made Ukrainian ⁠cities more vulnerable. He said he had ordered his top military and foreign ministry officials to address the ⁠issue ​and seek clarification.

SpaceX has pushed back against the allegations, denying that it introduced new restrictions or made any changes to its satellite operations. It is the second such ⁠outage in recent weeks. In mid-October, Ukrainian officials said that SpaceX limited the speed of Starlink ⁠and its Starshield ⁠communication systems to about 160 kph (100 mph) amid tensions with US President Donald Trump's administration over Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries. Service was ‌then restored ‌on October 24.