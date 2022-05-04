'Match made in heaven': Dwarf couple ties knot in Bihar, locals gatecrash wedding to take selfies

Left Menu

People of Bhagalpur's Navgachia recently witnessed a rare marriage ceremony where a groom 3-feet tall (36 inches) tied the knot with a 2.8-feet tall (34 inches) woman.

ANI | Bhagalpur (Bihar) | Updated: 04-05-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 20:45 IST
Munna Bharti and Mamta Kumari on their wedding day.. Image Credit: ANI
People of Bhagalpur's Navgachia recently witnessed a rare marriage ceremony where a groom 3-feet tall (36 inches) tied the knot with a 2.8-feet tall (34 inches) woman. Mamta Kumari (24), daughter of Kishori Mandal and resident of Abhiya Bazar of Navagachia married Munna Bharti (26), son of Bindeshwari Mandal, a resident of Masaru on Monday.

Mamta and Munna's marriage was no less than that of a celebrity's as hundreds of people attended the wedding ceremony to catch a glimpse of the bride and groom. According to family, curious wedding crashers made it the most talked-about affair in the town and took selfies with the couple.

People present at the ceremony termed it a "match made in heaven". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

