'Match made in heaven': Dwarf couple ties knot in Bihar, locals gatecrash wedding to take selfies

People of Bhagalpur's Navgachia recently witnessed a rare marriage ceremony where a groom 3-feet tall (36 inches) tied the knot with a 2.8-feet tall (34 inches) woman. Mamta Kumari (24), daughter of Kishori Mandal and resident of Abhiya Bazar of Navagachia married Munna Bharti (26), son of Bindeshwari Mandal, a resident of Masaru on Monday.

Mamta and Munna's marriage was no less than that of a celebrity's as hundreds of people attended the wedding ceremony to catch a glimpse of the bride and groom. According to family, curious wedding crashers made it the most talked-about affair in the town and took selfies with the couple.

People present at the ceremony termed it a "match made in heaven". (ANI)

